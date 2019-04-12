Man Sets Himself on Fire in Front of White House: Sources

A man riding an "electronic wheelchair-type scooter" set his jacket on fire in front of the White House Friday afternoon, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The U.S. Secret Service and D.C. Fire and EMS went to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW just after 2:45 p.m.

The Secret Service put the fire out and provided aid to the man. A suspicious package was found near the man.

D.C. Fire medics were treating the man, who is in Secret Service custody. His condition was not immediately known.

D.C. Fire is investigating the suspicious package.

The man has mental health issues and was not a threat to President Donald Trump, law enforcement said.

The Secret Service cleared the North Lawn of the White House, Lafayette Square and the sidewalk in front of the White House. Traffic was blocked on 17th Street between H and G streets. The media was asked to stay in the West Wing.