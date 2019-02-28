Woman Vanishes After Leaving Boston Nightclub; Person of Interest Sought

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man considered a person of interest in the case of a missing Boston woman. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Boston police have released the name of the person of interest in the case of a missing 23-year-old Boston woman.

Louis D. Coleman is suspected of kidnapping 23-year-old Jassy Correia. She was last seen over the weekend following an outing with her boyfriend and friends at Venu Nightclub in the city’s Theater District.

Authorities said Correia was seen on surveillance footage with an unknown man around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday. She was later captured on camera getting into what is believed to be a red Nissan Altima with the same man.

Boston police released this image of a vehicle of interest, believed to be a red Nissan Altima, that Jassy Correia was seen getting into with a person of interest.

Photo credit: Boston police

"If I don’t see my daughter, I don’t know how I’m going to live," the woman’s father, Joaquin Correia, said in tears. "I feel bad. She told me, ‘Daddy, I’m going to go out.'"

The woman’s brother, Joel Correia, tried to reach her on Monday but was unable to get in contact with her. Jassy’s father last saw her on Friday night. He called her on Tuesday for her birthday but got no response.

The missing woman’s family then began to fear for the worst. A missing persons report was filed for the woman on Wednesday.

Correia, who is the mother of a 2-year-old daughter, was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and a jean jacket with a picture of pink wings and red lips on the back. She was also wearing large hoop earrings at the time of her disappearance. Correia is about 5'7", according to officials.

Anyone with knowledge of Correia’s whereabouts or who has seen the woman is urged to call Boston detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting ‘TIP’ to 27463.