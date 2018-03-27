Man Arrested After Suspicious Packages Found at DC Military Sites

A man has been arrested after authorities say he sent several suspicious packages to U.S. military installations and intelligence facilities in the Washington, D.C., area.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested in Seattle, Washington, Tuesday morning.

At least six suspicious packages with apparent explosive components were found at several U.S. military installations and intelligence facilities in the Washington, D.C., area Monday.

Another package was found at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in D.C. Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the suspect sent more than a dozen packages to government addresses on the East Coast; 12 were sent to military and government addresses in the D.C. area, NBC News' Pete Williams reports. Investigators will be on the lookout for more to arrive Tuesday.

The first package was found at the National Defense University at Fort McNair in D.C. about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The package tested positive for black powder, which can be used to make explosives, according to Fort McNair. An X-ray showed what appeared to be GPS and a fuse. It was rendered safe and the building was cleared about 1:15 p.m. The components are being investigated.

Suspicious packages were sent to two sites at Fort Belvoir in Virginia Monday afternoon: The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and another defense university. One contained liquid in a vial and a circuit board, the law enforcement official said. It also was rendered safe.

Similar suspicious packages were found at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in D.C., a CIA mail processing facility, a White House mail processing facility and Dahlgren Naval Air Station in Virginia, NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams reported. Those were all cleared as well.

It's not clear if any of the packages was an actual working explosive device that could have been detonated.

Some included rambling letters and official described as disturbing.

The FBI is examining all of the packages.