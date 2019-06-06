Delaware resident Tammy Lawrence-Daley was attacked at a resort in the Dominican Republic in January and made her story public in May. Now the Majestic Elegance Resort says Lawrence-Daley asked for a $2.2 million settlement before speaking out in public. (Published 59 minutes ago)

A hotel in the Dominican Republic where a Delaware woman alleged she was brutally beaten and left for dead in January claims she demanded $2.2 million before going public with her story, NBC News reported.

The Majestic Elegance Punta Cana Hotel said in a statement that "after receiving no positive response," Tammy Lawrence-Daley disclosed her version of the incident "four months after it happened."

When Lawrence-Daley was found in a restricted area of ​​the hotel in January, she had bruises on her face and "had broken the nail on her little finger," according to the hotel.

"She had no scratches or other signs of violence on her body and still had her purse and cell phone with her, after which the local police were informed and soon arrived at the scene," the hotel said, adding an ambulance was called to take her to the hospital.

Last week, Lawrence-Daley shared graphic photos of her bloodied in a hospital bed and detailed an hours-long assault by a man she says was wearing the resort's uniform.