MSNBC's Joy Reid Apologizes for 'Insensitive' LGBT Blog Posts

MSNBC host Joy Reid issued an apology on Sunday for a series of blog posts nearly a decade ago, mostly critical of former Gov. Charlie Crist of Florida, that have been criticized as homophobic and “anti-gay.”

“This note is my apology to all who are disappointed by the content of blogs I wrote a decade ago, for which my choice of words and tone have legitimately been criticized,” Reid said in a statement shared with NBC News, which, like MSNBC, is owned by NBCUniversal.

The blog posts were unearthed on Thursday by Twitter user @Jamie_Maz. "From 2007 to 2009 @joyannreid authored a dozen homophobic posts not only attempting to out Charlie Crist as gay, she attacked & mocked him for being so," @Jamie_Maz wrote in the first of a series of tweets about Reid.

During the time she wrote those blog posts, Reid was a morning talk radio host and blogger covering Florida politics.