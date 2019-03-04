Luke Perry Dead at Age 52 Following Massive Stroke

In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, Luke Perry attends the Build Series to discuss "Riverdale" at Build Studio in New York City. A publicist for Perry says the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has died. He was 52. Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday, March 4, 2019, after suffering a massive stroke.

Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Luke Perry died Monday days after he was rushed to the hospital following a massive stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A statement released by Perry's publicist Arnold Robinson said Perry was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends at the time of his death.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

Perry, 52, who played Dylan McKay in the 1990s teen drama, most recently starred on "Riverdale," the CW series that gives a dark take on "Archie" comics. A fourth season has been slated.

As news of his death spread friends and fans of the star took to social media to express their grief.

Perry hailed from Fredericktown, Ohio, and was born Coy Luther Perry III. He moved to Los Angeles after high school to pursue acting. He spent two years there before moving to New York, where he lived for three years and appeared on a season of the soap opera "Loving" in 1988.

He appeared on the soap opera "Another World" a couple of years before landing his breakout role.

In October 1990, on his 24th birthday, the actor made his debut as teen heartthrob and bad boy Dylan McKay on the series "Beverly Hills, 90210" where his character romanced Brenda, played by Shannen Doherty, and her best friend Kelly, played by Jennie Garth. The show achieved cult status and ran for 10 seasons.

The same day he was hospitalized, Fox TV announced that it would be running a six-episode return of "90210" that features most of the original cast, but Perry was not among those announced.