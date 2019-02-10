New York School District Investigates Noose Photo - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

New York School District Investigates Noose Photo

Published 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New York School District Investigates Noose Photo

    A school district on Long Island said it was investigating after a photo of nooses was allegedly displayed in a middle school classroom. 

    "The Board of Education has zero tolerance for the display of racially offensive images," the Roosevelt Union Free School District said on its website. 

    The board was made aware of the photo on Thursday and immediately started an investigation, the statement said. 

    The Rev. Arthur L. Mackey Jr. sent a copy of the photo to NBC 4 New York. It showed two nooses with the words "back to school necklaces." 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Mackey said it was hanging in a classroom at Roosevelt Middle School as part of a photo collage. 

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices