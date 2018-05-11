Lawmakers Weigh Plan B to Protect Mueller's Work

President Trump may invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination in the Russia probe, according to his new lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Calling special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigators "heavy handed", Giuliani told NBC's Peter Alexander the president will probably not agree to answer questions in the investigation. (Published Monday, May 7, 2018)

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are discussing ways to safeguard special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible ties between the Trump 2016 campaign and Russia, NBC News reported.

Talks about a "Plan B" are unfolding after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to bring legislation to the floor for a vote that would have protected Mueller, Connecticut Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. A draft of the bipartisan bill passed the Judiciary Committee last month.

There has been considerable public debate on whether President Donald Trump will fire Mueller, but much concern also stems from the possibility of Trump replacing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel probe. If that were to happen, Mueller’s investigation could be greatly impacted.

The discussions on protecting Mueller, Blumenthal said, "involve assuring the evidence is preserved and reports are done if the special counsel is fired or other political interference is undertaken by the president."

