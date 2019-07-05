Strong Earthquake Rocks Southern California

With aftershocks still rattling the area, business and homeowners are assessing the damage from the Fourth of July earthquake. Mekahlo Medina reports for Today in LA July 5, 2019. (Published Friday, July 5, 2019)

A day after a powerful quake rattled Southern California, residents across Los Angeles were shaken by a 7.1 temblor that rattled for up to 40 seconds, knocked out power and frayed already thin nerves.

The earthquake struck at 8:16 p.m. Friday as part of an earthquake swarm in the Searles Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake struck nearly 9 miles west-southwest of Searles Valley.

"Every earthquake makes another earthquake more likely," said seismologist Lucy Jones. "Yesterday's 6.4 is now a foreshock, and that 7.1 aftershock has become the main shock."

The quake happened in the same location where a 6.4 quake happened Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials scrambled to assess the damage.

The LA Department of Water and Power reported outage possibly due to the earthquake in the Encino/Valley Glen area, affecting about 1,000 customers.

LAX officials worked to clear the runways and inspect them, officials said. The Los Angeles Fire Department was sending vehicles and helicopters around the city to identify damages, says Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person reported feeling the earthquakes in Arizona.

People who felt it blitzed social media.

One person reported feeling dizzy and his dog threw up. Chandeliers and hanging plants swayed. Pools sloshed. Electrical wires rocked.

NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas were stopped for the day as the announcer tried to calm visitors as they started to flee.

In an only-in-LA story, the Dodgers continued to play their game against the Padres at home as cameras rocked and announcers noted "another earthquake going" like Thursday.

"I thought I was getting dizzy," said Maria Solorzano. "It started off slow then it went faster."

Matt Tenorio said it was an undulating quake.

"Not jerky like a sine wave," he said.

Cynthia Mikimoto didn't know what it was at first.

"Then we noticed signs were shaking, a roll, like on a cruise ship," she said.

Eddie Zarate felt a rolling.

"Took quite a long while for it to stop," he said.