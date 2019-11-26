Ellenborough Lewis, the koala who went viral when he was rescued from burning bushland by a New South Wales woman in Australia, succumbed to his burns at the koala hospital he was taken to.

A koala hospital in Australia posted a somber update on its Facebook page Tuesday — that the koala bear rescued from a bushfire has died. The koala, named Ellenborough Lewis, was pulled from a tree surrounded by fire by a shirtless woman last week in a now viral video.

"We recently posted that 'burn injuries can get worse before they get better," Port Macquarie Koala Hospital posted to Facebook. "In Ellenborough Lewis's case, the burns did get worse, and unfortunately would not have gotten better. The Koala Hospital's number one goal is animal welfare, so it was on those grounds that this decision was made."

The staff had been monitoring the koala, providing pain relief and care prior to its decision to put the bear to sleep.

The hospital also shared via Facebook that it does not need any more donations.

"We really really don't need any more supplies - we have enough for the next ten years!!"

The baby koala bear was named after the rescuer's grandson.