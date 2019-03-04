4 Americans, Local Pilot Die in Kenya Helicopter Crash

This June 28, 2018, file photo shows an aerial image of a part of Lake Turkana in nothern Kenya.

Four Americans and a local pilot are dead in Kenya after their helicopter crashed on an island in Lake Turkana in the north, police said Monday.

The Americans tourists killed were avid travelers and often documented their trips on their social media profiles, including sharing a number of videos and photos from their visit to Africa, NBC News reported.

The U.S. Embassy confirmed on Monday that Asher Burke, Brandon Stapper and Kyle Forti were among those who died when the helicopter they were in crashed on Lake Turkana Central Island Sunday night.

The crash occurred Sunday night in Central Island National Park as two helicopters took off after a visit to the Lobolo tented camp, according to an internal police report seen by The Associated Press.