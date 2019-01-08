A Kentucky elementary school teacher has been removed from her school and faces charges of assault after she was seen on video dragging a student with autism down a hallway, NBC News reported.

In the minute-long video, shared Sunday on Facebook by the child's mother, Angel Nelson, the female teacher pulls the boy by his wrists down the hall in front of other students lined against a wall. The incident happened on Oct. 24, according to Nelson.

“Do you want to walk?," the teacher, identified as Trina Abrams by county court, asks the boy, to which he responds, "No."

At one point in the video, Abrams appears to try to get the boy to stand up but he refuses so she continues to drag the child along the floor.