Kentucky Officers Post Photos 'Mourning' Loss of Doughnut Truck in Fire

Sarcastic Krispy Kreme truck fire pics garner 12,000 likes

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Twitter / @lexkypolice

    Three police officers in a Kentucky city were able to have a little bit of fun to end 2018 as they “mourned” the loss of a doughnut truck that had caught fire.

    The Lexington Police Department tweeted out photos showing the officers in various stages of sarcastic grief after the Krispy Kreme truck that caught fire had been loaded onto a tow truck and was being taken from the scene – with the caption “No words”.

    Police did not release information about the crash, but a Lexington television station reported no one was hurt and the truck was empty at the time of the fire.

    As of Tuesday morning, the post had been retweeted nearly 4,000 times and liked over 12,600 times – including officers and agencies from across the country offering their condolences.

