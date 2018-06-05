Kate Spade Found Dead of Apparent Suicide in NYC Apartment

Fashion icon Kate Spade has been found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan home, law enforcement sources tell News 4. She was 55.
A staff member found Spade hanged from a scarf on a bedroom door at her Park Avenue residence Tuesday morning, a senior law enforcement official and other law enforcement sources say.
The NYPD didn't confirm Spade's identity, but did confirm a 55-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive shortly before 10:30 a.m. at a Park Avenue address on the Upper West Side that sources say does belong to Spade.
Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Spade leaves behind her husband of 24 years, Andy, and a daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.
A call to Spade's representatives was not immediately returned. A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death. The circumstances remain under investigation.
If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.