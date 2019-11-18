A woman identified as Jane Doe 15 is suing the estate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, alleging he preyed upon, trafficked and sexually abused her when she was 15.

The woman, now 31, who spoke at a news conference Tuesday with her attorney Gloria Allred said she grew up in a poor family in the Midwest, NBC News reports.

According to the lawsuit, filed in District Court for the Southern District of New York, the woman met Epstein in 2004 during a trip to New York City with her high school drama group. She spent a day of the trip with her sister, who lived in New York and already knew Epstein, the lawsuit states.

"During that trip, Jane Doe 15 was invited to visit Epstein’s townhouse in Manhattan," the lawsuit says.

Epstein’s secretary allegedly began grooming Jane Doe 15 "to be used as Epstein’s sexual object," took photos of her, gave her an iPod, and told her that Epstein really wanted to meet her, the lawsuit states.