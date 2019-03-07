The man accused of kidnapping Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs and holding her for nearly three months has apologized to Jayme in a letter he wrote to NBC affiliate KARE 11. Jake Patterson, 21, also indicated in his letter that he planned to plead guilty.

Kare 11 reporter Lou Raguse received a letter from Patterson postmarked Feb. 28. In it, Patterson answered questions Raguse had previously sent about Jayme's kidnapping from her family's home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15.

Patterson is also accused of killing the teen's parents.