Jayme Closs' Accused Kidnapper: 'The Reason I Did This Is Complicated' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Jayme Closs' Accused Kidnapper: 'The Reason I Did This Is Complicated'

Jake Patterson indicated in a letter that he plans to plead guilty

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Barron County Sheriff's Dept.
    Jake Thomas Patterson

    The man accused of kidnapping Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs and holding her for nearly three months has apologized to Jayme in a letter he wrote to NBC affiliate KARE 11. Jake Patterson, 21, also indicated in his letter that he planned to plead guilty.

    Kare 11 reporter Lou Raguse received a letter from Patterson postmarked Feb. 28. In it, Patterson answered questions Raguse had previously sent about Jayme's kidnapping from her family's home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15.

    Patterson is also accused of killing the teen's parents.

