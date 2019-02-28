This Feb. 17, 2019, file photo shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chair the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem.

The prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is being indicted by the country's attorney general on corruption charges, NBC News reported.

Netanyahu faces a single count of bribery and two counts of fraud and breach of trust following a two-year investigation. Police had recommended indicting him in three cases.

In one case, Netanyahu confidants allegedly promoted regulatory changes that would benefit a telecommunications company in exchange for positive press coverage from a news site that belongs to the company.

Netanyahu, in his third consecutive term as prime minister, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and referred to the investigation as a witch hunt.

