The prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is being indicted by the country's attorney general on corruption charges, NBC News reported.
Netanyahu faces a single count of bribery and two counts of fraud and breach of trust following a two-year investigation. Police had recommended indicting him in three cases.
In one case, Netanyahu confidants allegedly promoted regulatory changes that would benefit a telecommunications company in exchange for positive press coverage from a news site that belongs to the company.
Netanyahu, in his third consecutive term as prime minister, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and referred to the investigation as a witch hunt.