Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Indicted on Bribe and Fraud Charges - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WEATHER ALERT
wx-advisory-update-022819
Winter Weather Advisory
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Indicted on Bribe and Fraud Charges

Netanyahu, in his third consecutive term as prime minister, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing

Published 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Indicted on Bribe and Fraud Charges
    Sebastian Scheiner, Pool via AP, File
    This Feb. 17, 2019, file photo shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chair the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem.

    The prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is being indicted by the country's attorney general on corruption charges, NBC News reported.

    Netanyahu faces a single count of bribery and two counts of fraud and breach of trust following a two-year investigation. Police had recommended indicting him in three cases.

    In one case, Netanyahu confidants allegedly promoted regulatory changes that would benefit a telecommunications company in exchange for positive press coverage from a news site that belongs to the company.

    Netanyahu, in his third consecutive term as prime minister, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and referred to the investigation as a witch hunt.

    Palestinians Protest While Netanyahu Hails Trump

    [NATL] Palestinians Protest While Netanyahu Hails Trump

    Reacting to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Palestinians are protesting in cities across the West Bank and Gaza Strip while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump's actions "a milestone."

    (Published Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices