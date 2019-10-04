Iran-Linked Hackers Targeted a US Presidential Campaign, Microsoft Says

In this file photo, a Microsoft Corporation logo is displayed on a smartphone. Microsoft says hackers linked to the Iranian government have targeted a U.S. presidential campaign, as well as government officials, media targets and prominent ex-patriate Iranians.

Microsoft announced Friday that a group of hackers believed to be linked to the government of Iran tried to access more than 200 email accounts associated with current and former U.S. government officials, journalists, prominent ex-patriate Iranians and one U.S. presidential campaign, NBC News reported.

The company said that it had seen "significant cyber activity" from a group of hackers that it believes "originates from Iran and is linked to the Iranian government."

Microsoft's threat tracking operation found the group attacked 241 email accounts, including one presidential campaign. The company did not name the campaign but said the attempted attack was not successful.