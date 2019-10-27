Iowa Woman Killed by Explosion at Gender Reveal Party

This undated file photo shows a pink and blue cake used at a gender reveal baby shower.

An Iowa woman was killed by debris from an explosion at a gender reveal party on Saturday, police said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at around 4 p.m. on Saturday reporting that a woman, 56, had been seriously injured in an explosion in rural Knoxville, Iowa, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation concluded that a gender reveal announcement created an explosion, from which a flying piece of debris struck the woman, NBC News reported.

No further information has been released at this time. The Marion County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.