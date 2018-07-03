Twitter users are calling for a boycott of Walmart after t-shirts with "Impeach 45" are being sold on its website.

Tweets with #BoycottWalmart began circulating as news spread about the "Impeach 45" t-shirts available in sizes ranging from adult to baby tees.

The merchandise is sold by Old Glory and is available via Walmart's third-party marketplace, according to CNBC. Walmart.com also sells "Make America Great Again" merchandise.

Talk show host Joe Pagliarulo asked on Twitter, "hey @Walmart care to explain why you would sell these shirts? Are you out of your mind taking the chance of alienating at least half the population? #Walmart #Impeach45"

Calls for merchandise to be removed from Walmart.com has been effective in the past. In 2016, it stopped selling apparel that read “Bulletproof – Black Lives Matter," when a police organization said the company was “profiting from racial division.” Walmart also came under fire for selling a shirt last year that read "Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED."







