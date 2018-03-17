An FDNY lieutenant and another FDNY firefighter were among the seven service members killed when their U.S. helicopter crashed in Iraq, sources familiar with the investigation and officials tell News 4. Erica Byfield reports.

The Department of Defense identified on Saturday the seven airmen who died on March 15 when their helicopter crashed in western Iraq.

The men ranged in age from 29 to 39 and hailed from Colorado, Florida and New York.

Captain Mark K. Weber, 29, of Colorado Springs, Colorado was assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

The two men from Florida were identified as Master Sergeant William R. Posch, 36, of Indialantic, and Staff Sergeant Carl P. Enis, 31, of Tallahassee. Both were assigned to the 308th Rescue Squadron, Air Force Reserve, at Patrick Air Force Base.

The four men from New York were Captain Andreas B. O'Keeffe, 37, of Center Moriches; Captain Christopher T. Zanetis, 37, of Long Island City; Master Sergeant Christopher J. Raguso, 39, of Commack; and Staff Sergeant Dashan J. Briggs, 30, of Port Jefferson Station.

All four were assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing at the Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, New York.

The seven men, who were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, died when their HH-60 Pave Hawk crashed near the city of Al-Qa'im in western Iraq, according to the Pentagon.

"This tragedy reminds us of the risks our men and women face every day in service of our nations. We are thinking of the loved ones of these service members today," U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, director of operations in the fight against IS in Iraq and Syria, said in a statement.

The crash did not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation, the Pentagon said.

President Donald Trump offered his thoughts and prayers on Twitter Friday for the families of service members killed, saying he was thinking of the "brave troops," and adding that "their sacrifice in service to our country will never be forgotten."



