In 1980, Sally Ashby visited Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls for IVF treatment. Her doctor, Gerald E. Mortimer prescribed insemination by a mixture of sperm to increase her chances of getting pregnant. Mortimer was to use a mixture of Ashby's husband at the time, Howard Fowler, and 15 percent from an anonymous donor who met specific criteria.
Ashby gave birth to a daughter, Kelli Rowlette, in 1981. The family didn't suspect anything was amiss until last July when Rowlette received a notification from Ancestry.com saying a sample she had submitted matched a sample by Mortimer and that Mortimer was probably her father.
The family has filed a lawsuit seeking a jury trial and $10 million in damages for alleged medical malpractice, breach of contract and fraud.
Ancestry.com acknowledged in a statement that "people may learn of unexpected connections" using its services.