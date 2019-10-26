An image grab taken from a video released on July 5, 2014, by Al-Furqan Media shows ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi preaching at a mosque in Mosul.

From two US officials:

A US special ops mission targeted ISIS leader Baghdadi near Barisha, Syria overnight. Mission included helicopters, jets, and US drones.

The US received actionable intelligence from US intelligence sources in recent days and after confirming it the mission began late yesterday local time - around midnight.

The US fired from the air and then landed and gathered intelligence.

Forensic testing Is underway but they believe it was Baghdadi and that he is among the dead.

Several others were also killed in a convoy - the officials said maybe 4 or 5 others killed but said it’s not clear how many yet.

No reports of any US casualties.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed by US military forces in a raid near Barisha, Syria overnight, two officials told NBC News.

The officials said forensic testing was being conducted to confirm it was Baghdadi, and that it was estimated that four or five others had also been killed. There have been no reports of any US casualties.

President Donald Trump is expected to make a "major statement" at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday, a White House spokesperson confirmed.

"Something very big has just happened!" Trump tweeted Sunday night.