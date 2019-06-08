Hillary Clinton's Youngest Brother, Tony Rodham, Dies

Tony Rodham, the youngest brother of Hillary Clinton, died Friday night, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said in a tweet, calling him "kind" and "generous."

"It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today," Clinton wrote in a post on Saturday morning. "When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter."

A cause of death is not known, NBC News reported.

Rodham, born in 1954, was the youngest of three children, with Clinton, 71, and brother Hugh Rodham his older siblings.

He was married to Megan Madden, whom he wed in 2005 following a divorce from his first wife, Nicole Boxer. Rodham was the father to three children: Zachary Boxer Rodham, Simon Rodham and Fiona Rodham.