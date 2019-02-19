Hiker Trapped in Quicksand in Utah For Hours Until Rescuers Could Reach and Free Him - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Hiker Trapped in Quicksand in Utah For Hours Until Rescuers Could Reach and Free Him

By Minyvonne Burke

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hiker Trapped in Quicksand in Utah For Hours Until Rescuers Could Reach and Free Him
    Ryan Osmun
    Ryan Osmun takes a selfie with his girlfriend, Jessika McNeill, at Zion National Park on Feb 16.

    A man hiking in a national park in Utah got stuck in quicksand and stayed trapped until late that night when rangers were able to reach and free him, NBC News reported.

    The hiker, Ryan Osmun, then remained with rescuers in the park overnight in frigid, snowy weather until visibility was high enough the next afternoon to airlift him to an awaiting ambulance.

    The 34-year-old hiker, who is from Arizona, was walking a trail Saturday at Zion National Park with a female friend when his leg became stuck in quicksand along the Left Fork of the North Creek, the National Park Service said Monday.

    “His leg was buried up to his knee and he was unable to free himself,” agency officials said in a statement. "He and his companion tried to free his leg and were unsuccessful."

    Aurora Ill. Shooting: Victims Identified

    [NATL] Aurora Ill. Shooting: Victims Identified

    Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman released the names of the 5 victims who were gunned down Friday by their coworker at the Henry Pratt company.

    (Published Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices