Heat Wave Expected to Bake Two-Thirds of U.S. Through Weekend

A "major heat wave" is expected to bake two-thirds of the nation through this weekend, with forecasters calling for temperatures to soar across much of the central and eastern U.S., NBC News reported, citing the National Weather Service.

Many in those areas could see the hottest temperatures of the year, thanks to a large dome of high pressure that will send temperatures climbing in the coming days, the weather service said.

Already on Tuesday night, an estimated 34 million people were under heat advisories and another 21 million were under excessive heat warnings, according to the weather service. The affected areas stretched from Texas to much of the Plains. The East Coast is feeling the heat, too, with advisories issued from South Carolina to New Jersey.

Forecasts across the mid-Atlantic region predict highs in the 90s with feels-like temperatures soaring to over 100 degrees in some places, including New York City, Philadelphia and Connecticut.

