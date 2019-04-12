Test-Taker in College Admissions Scandal to Plead Guilty in Court Friday

A Harvard graduate accused of taking entrance exams for students in the college cheating scandal is expected to plead guilty. (Published 5 hours ago)

A prep school administrator who oversaw college entrance exam preparations is expected to plead guilty for allegedly taking SAT and ACT exams for students in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal.

Mark Riddell, 36, of Palmetto, Florida, is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Friday in a Boston federal court for his alleged part in the scandal that rocked the education world. Investigators said between 2012 and February, the Harvard alumnus secretly took exams for students or corrected their answers after their test was turned in, according to documents filed in federal court in Boston. He was paid $10,000 per test.

In one instance detailed in the indictment, Riddell, who oversaw entrance exam preparations at IMG Academy, allegedly flew from Tampa to Houston to take the ACT exam for a student. The complaint claims Riddell was sent a sample of the student's handwriting so that he could mimic it.

The alleged ring leader of the operation, William "Rick" Singer, bribed test administrators to allow Riddell to take the exams in place of students or to replace their responses with his own, according to officials.

Riddell was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to an agreement filed last month, prosecutors are recommending incarceration and a fine at the "low end" of guidelines. Riddell will also have to forfeit almost $240,000 that he earned from the scheme. It will be up to the judge to decide whether to accept the agreement.

Riddell apologized for his roll in the scheme in a statement to NBC News last month.

"I want to communicate to everyone that I am profoundly sorry for the damage I have done and grief I have caused those as a result of my needless actions," he said in a statement released by his attorney. "I understand how my actions contributed to a loss of trust in the college admissions process. I assume full responsibility for what I have done."

IMG Academy, founded by renowned tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, fired Riddell amid the scandal. Riddell graduated from Harvard in 2004 and was a tennis player for the university.

About 50 people that included Hollywood actresses, a fashion designer, college sports coaches and several CEO’s were indicted by the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office in Boston last month for a bribery scheme to get their children into elite universities.