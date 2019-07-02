On July 6, 1944, 168 people died when fire broke out at the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus performance in Hartford. Seventy-five years later, five of the victims remain unidentified. Descendants of some who were there are still looking for answers, which is why there’s a push to exhume some of the bodies and use modern DNA testing to see if they can be identified at last. Learn more about the fire and the tragic history through the videos below.
The tent canvas burned quickly because it had been coated with paraffin wax that had been diluted with gasoline, which was considered a waterproofing technique at the time.
Ilene Frank, chief curator of the Connecticut Historial Society, explains the significance of the artifacts collected from the 1944 circus fire.
There was a lot of anger in the grieving community after the fire. Ilene Frank of the Connecticut Historical Society explains some of the theories behind what caused the fire, and who took the blame.