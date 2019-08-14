At least five Philadelphia police officers were shot during what officials called "an active firefight" in the city's Nicetown section Wednesday afternoon, prompting a massive response to the largely residential North Philadelphia neighborhood.

Gunfire continued to ring out more than hour after police arrived on the scene near the corner of North 15th and West Butler streets.

A sixth police officer responding to the scene was injured in a car accident at the nearby intersection of North Broad and West Cayuga streets. A pedestrian was also injured, police said.

All of the officers are expected to survive, officials said.

At least one suspect is in custody, according to police. Officers continue to search for a possible second gunman.

"It was like a war - like a scene that you see in war," a woman who lives in the neighborhood told NBC10. "The guns, the fire, the noise - it was like bombs going off simultaneously at a time where people are having dinner."

Frantic calls from responding officers came in around 4:30 p.m., according to audio obtained via Broadcastify.

"Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun," a law enforcement officer can be heard saying on the audio. "I got an officer shot."

The officers crouched behind cars, blocked off surrounding streets and surrounded several nearby homes as the firefight unfolded.

Nearby, stunned families and neighbors gathered behind police tape. The neighborhood is roughly 2 miles north of Temple University and about 4 miles from Center City.

Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner arrived at the hospital shortly after injured officers were taken for medical treatment.

A lockdown is in effect at Temple University's Health Sciences Center campus. The school put out an alert for students to shelter in place.

The shooting also caused major delays for SEPTA's bus and trolley services.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.