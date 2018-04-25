DA to Make 'Major Announcement' on Golden State Killer Case

The FBI has released these three sketches in their search for the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office will make a "major announcement" regarding a man who was dubbed "The Golden State Killer" after he allegedly killed and raped multiple people across the state of California, the office's spokesperson said Wednesday.

Authorities are expected to announce at noon that a suspect living in the Sacramento area has been arrested, The Sacramento Bee reported, citing an anonymous source.



The FBI said the killer is responsible for approximately 45 rapes, 12 homicides, and multiple residential burglaries between 1976 and 1986 in San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles area.

In 2016, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward and a national campaign to identify the killer.

