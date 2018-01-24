Fla. PR Exec Among 4 Americans Killed in Kabul Hotel Attack

Afghan security personnel stand guard as smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Glenn Selig, inset, was among the dead.

An American killed this past weekend in an attack on an Afghanistan hotel was identified Wednesday as Glenn Selig, the president and CEO of a Florida-based public relations company.

Selig was one of 22 people killed in Saturday's siege by the Taliban on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. On Wednesday a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said four U.S. citizens were killed, and two others were injured.

Tampa-based PR agency Selig Multimedia told NBC News on Wednesday that Selig was in Kabul on a business trip on behalf of his company, which has a global reach, and was staying at the Intercontinental.

"Glenn was a tireless professional, loyal friend and pillar of the community, but most importantly he was a loving husband and wonderful father," the agency said in a statement. "The loss for his family and friends cannot be measured nor conveyed strongly enough, but we thank everyone for the outpouring of support we have received."