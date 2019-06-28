Pictured: Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack. Gillette is recalling the razors due to a problem during manufacturing which resulted in the misalignment of the blades, posing a higher risk of cuts during normal use.

Gillette is recalling thousands of Venus Simply3 disposable razors over laceration concerns because the blades are misaligned and can cause users to cut themselves while shaving.

The company said the recalled razors were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor. About 87,000 packages are being recalled in the U.S.

The recalled razors were sold at food, drug and merchandise stores nationwide from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $6 and $10.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday Gillette has received one report of a consumer who was cut while using the recalled razor. The agency said a problem during manufacturing resulted in the misalignment of the blades in the razors, posing a higher risk of cuts during normal use.

Walmart and Save-A-Lot Recall Store Brand Frozen Berries

Alma Pak is recalling specific lots of frozen blackberries that may be contaminated with norovirus. (Published Friday, June 21, 2019)

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.

Customer can contact Gillette at 800-362-1258 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday. For more information on the recall visit www.gillettevenus.com and click on Safety Notification for more information.