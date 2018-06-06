Dramatic Video Shows Car Swerve to Avoid Hitting Woman Asleep on Texas Road - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dramatic Video Shows Car Swerve to Avoid Hitting Woman Asleep on Texas Road

“This unfortunate mistake could have ended tragically and the ride could have been to the morgue," police said.

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Dramatic dashboard camera video shows a woman nearly hit by a car as she lay sleeping on the edge of a Texas road early Saturday.

    Video released Monday by the Fulshear Police Department shows a car in front of Sgt. Charlie Scott’s cruiser braking and sharply swerving to avoid something on the road. As Scott approaches the object, he realizes it’s the body of a woman, police said.

    The officer is then seen running up to the woman's aid. After a few seconds, she gets up and stumbles toward the field alongside the road.

    "The intoxicated woman decided to take a nap in the middle of FM 1093 after possibly running off the road and getting her car stuck in a ditch about 200 yards from where she 'bedded down' for the night," Fulshear police wrote in a Facebook post.

    The woman, who police did not identify, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and "received a ride to jail."

    “This unfortunate mistake could have ended tragically and the ride could have been to the morgue," police wrote in the post.

      

