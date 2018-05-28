French President Rewards Migrant Hero Who Saved Dangling Child - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
French President Rewards Migrant Hero Who Saved Dangling Child

The 22-year-old migrant from Mali scaled a Paris building to save a boy hanging from a balcony

Published 2 hours ago

    AP
    French President Emmanuel Macron, left, meets with Mamoudou Gassama, 22, from Mali, at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, May, 28, 2018. Mamoudou Gassama living illegally in France is being honored by Macron for scaling an apartment building over the weekend to save a 4-year-old child dangling from a fifth-floor balcony.

    A migrant who climbed four stories up a building to rescue a child dangling from a balcony has been offered French citizenship for his efforts, NBC News reported.

    President Emmanuel Macron met with 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama on Monday to thank him personally after videos showing the rescue went viral on social media.

    The footage shows Gassama, who is originally from Mali, climbing the façade of a Paris building to reach the child.

    After meeting the hero, Macron tweeted that Gassama's immigration status would be recognized as soon as possible and that he was invited to apply for citizenship.

