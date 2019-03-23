Fraternity Expels 4 in Georgia Chapter After Racist Video

The Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity said it has expelled four members at a chapter at the University of Georgia after video surfaced appearing to show men using a racial slur about black people and talking about picking cotton, NBC News reports.

"Tau Kappa Epsilon is disgusted, appalled and angered by the remarks shown in a video of four expelled members," the national fraternity said in a statement. “TKE will not tolerate any actions such as these that would be defined as racist, discriminatory and/or offensive.”

The video, which has not been verified by NBC News, appears to show one white man using a belt to slap another who is under covers in bed, and someone saying “pick my cotton” followed by an expletive. The person being hit says, “I am not black.” When someone else says “you’re not using the right words,” a racial slur can be heard.

The University of Georgia said in a statement that it "condemns racism in the strongest terms,” that “racism has no place on our campus," and that "the fraternity has been suspended by its national organization.”