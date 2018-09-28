Former Church Youth Leader Accused of Abusing Girls

Allen L. Price, 58, was arrested Friday morning at his home in Quarryville, Pennsylvania.

A former church youth group leader has been arrested following accusations he sexually abused five girls who attended his youth group meetings in Maryland.

A Cecil County grand jury indicted Allen L. Price, 58, Thursday, and he was arrested the next morning at his Quarryville, Pennsylvania, home, Maryland State Police say. Price has been charged with five counts of felony second-degree child abuse, 41 counts of felony second-degree sex offense, three counts of felony third-degree sex offense, 49 counts of fourth-degree sex offense, a misdemeanor, and 11 counts of second-degree assault, also a misdemeanor.

The investigation into Price began last summer when police received information about him.

Police say Price volunteered as a youth group leader at Grace Bible Chapel in Rising Sun, Maryland, from 1987 until 2001. Police say Price assaulted and abused five girls who attended the youth group meetings. The victims were between 11 and 16 years old at the time of the assaults.

Police say their investigation indicates that Price still has ties to Quarryville and Lewes, Delaware, where he has been involved in youth activities.

Anyone who would like to speak to police about Price should call 410-996-7811.