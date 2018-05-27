 Floods Crush Cars, Destroy Streets in Ellicott City, Md. - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Floods Crush Cars, Destroy Streets in Ellicott City, Md.

By Gina Cook

5 PHOTOS

21 minutes ago

Raging waters tore through the streets of Ellicott City, Maryland, on Sunday destroying nearly everything in the flood's path.
More Photo Galleries
Anti-NRA, Gun Violence 'Die-In' Protest at Publix
Look Inside Arlington's $10M Esports Stadium
Connect With Us
AdChoices