Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral Sends Smoke Billowing in Paris

A fire is raging at the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday, sending smoke billowing over the French capital.

Video from the scene showed flames engulfing the iconic spire and part of the roof, all of which were encased by scaffolding. The spire appeared to collapse.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called the fire "terrible" in a tweet, adding that firefighters were trying to control the flames. She and local police asked the public to avoid the area.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire. The flames hadn't yet reached the towers, possibly the most recognizable feature of the building.

The fire comes during the Catholic Church's Holy Week, days before Easter.

French President Emmanuel Macron postponed a televised speech to the nation because of the stunning blaze. Macron's pre-recorded speech was set to be aired Monday evening, to lay out his long-awaited answers to the yellow vest crisis that has rocked the country since last November.

The centuries-old cathedral in the heart of Paris is a religious and architectural icon.

The church announced in 2017 that it was raising funds to restore parts of the church, including the 100-meter spire, the framework for the stained-glass windows and the 12 apostles and other statues on the building.

At the time, the church estimated the cost of necessary restoration to be about €150 million ($170 million). The government committed to spending up to €4 million ($4.5 million) on the project each year over the next decade.

The world-famous cathedral draws about 50,000 tourists each day in the summers, according to its website.

A March 27, 2019, photo shows scaffolding covering part of the Notre Dame cathedral during its restoration in Paris.

Notre Dame dates back to 1163, when the foundation stone was laid. The facade was started in 1200 and the first spire was built around 1250. The structure was damaged and deteriorated through the centuries but was rescued from possible destruction by Napoleon, and it underwent a major restoration in the mid-19th century.

The building inspired the classic novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" by Victor Hugo, which adapted into many films, including an animated one from Disney.

The blaze drew the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted, "So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!"

