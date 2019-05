Family of 6, Including 4 Kids, Die in NYC Apartment Fire

A family of six, including children, are dead after a fire ripped through their Harlem apartment. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 32 minutes ago)

A family of six, including four children, is dead after a fire ripped through their apartment in Harlem early Wednesday, officials say.

Flames erupted inside a kitchen of a fifth floor apartment at the Frederick E. Samuel Apartments on Seventh Avenue, near 142nd Street, at around 1:30 a.m., according to the FDNY. Officials said the victims appear to be a family of six -- a 45-year-old mother, a 33-year-old male relative and four children, ranging from ages 3 to 11, according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Their identities have not yet been released.

The FDNY said the victims were declared dead at the scene after the fire was under control about two hours later. Three other people suffered minor smoke inhalation.

It's not yet clear how the the fire started, but officials said it doesn't appear to be suspicious. An unknown amount of people were displaced by the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing.

In 2017, a fire in the Bronx sparked by a toddler playing with a stove killed a dozen people. Nigro called that fire "historic in its magnitude."

Excluding the Sept. 11 attacks, it was the worst fire in the city since 87 people were killed at a social club fire in the Bronx in 1990 and surpassing the 10 who died, including nine children, in a four-story home in another part of the borough in 2007.

Top Tri-State News Photos

Top News Photos: Michael Cohen Reports For Prison Sentence