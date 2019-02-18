NYPD: Fetus Found Near School in Brooklyn - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NYPD: Fetus Found Near School in Brooklyn

Detectives went door to door to see if anyone had surveillance footage

Published 19 minutes ago

    Police are investigating after a human fetus was found near a school in Brooklyn.

    Authorities say someone passing by found the fetus underneath a tree along the sidewalk on Bradford Street and Linden Boulevard in East New York around 7 a.m. Monday.

    The location is near P.S. 36; New York City schools are closed this week for midtwinter recess.

    The fetus appeared to be around 20 weeks, according to authorities.

    The NYPD is investigating the discovery, and detectives could be seen going door to door to see if anyone had surveillance footage showing someone leaving the fetus.

    Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

