Huffman, 13 Others to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

The Hollywood actresses charged in the college admissions scandal appeared in court Wednesday in Boston.

Hollywood star Felicity Huffman and 13 others will plead guilty to using bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children's admission to prestigious colleges and universities.

Huffman was charged last month in a scheme in which authorities say parents paid an admissions consultant to bribe college coaches and rig test scores to get their children into elite universities.

She made her first appearance in federal court in Boston last week.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," Huffman said in a statement. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

Huffman, the Emmy-winning star of ABC's "Desperate Housewives," is accused of paying $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation to cheat on her daughter's college entrance exam.

She said her daughter knew "absolutely nothing" about her actions.

"This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

Also charged in connection with the scandal was actress Lori Loughlin, but her name was not included on a list released Monday by the U.S. Attorney's Office of 13 parents and one coach who have agreed to plead guilty.

Others who have agreed to plead guilty include Gregory and Marcia Abbott, Jane Buckingham, Gordon Caplan, Robert Flaxman, Agustin Huneeus Jr., Marjorie Klapper, Peter Jan Sartorio, Stephen Semprevivo, Devin Sloane, Bruce and Davina Isackson, and former University of Texas at Austin men's tennis coach Michael Center.

Plea hearings have not yet been scheduled by the court.

The consultant at the center of the scheme, Rick Singer, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with investigators. Former Yale women's soccer coach Rudy Meredith has also pleaded guilty.

Several coaches have pleaded not guilty, including tennis coach Gordon Ernst who's accused of getting $2.7 million in bribes to designate at least 12 applicants as recruits to Georgetown.