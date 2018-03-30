Federal Judge: Lawsuit Against DACA's Rescission Can Proceed

Pro DACA and Dreamer supporters march at US Capitol on Mar. 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.

A federal Judge allowed a lawsuit fighting the rescission of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program to move forward against the Trump administration in a New York court, despite efforts made by the Department of Justice to repeal the legal motion.

District Judge Nicholas Garaufis decided on Thursday that the plaintiffs, which include the state of New York, District of Columbia, and 15 attorney generals, can proceed with the claim that President Trump’s decision to drop DACA was motivated by racial biases, illegally targeting Latinos, Bloomberg reported.

The Trump administration argued the lawsuit should be dismissed due to lack of evidence of such motivation. However, the plaintiffs cited the president’s remarks against Mexicans, in which Trump referred to them as “rapist” and “bad hombres.”

Judge Garaufis indicated that the use of such derogatory language “can be evidence that official action was motivated by unlawful discriminatory purposes."

“Our coalition of AGs is ready to fight for the Dreamers that Pres. Trump has abandoned,” said New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, one of the plaintiffs in the case, through his official Twitter account.

Sindy Nanclares contributed to this article