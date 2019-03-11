Girl Found Dead in Duffel Bag on Calif. Hiking Trail Is Identified

Two people have been detained as persons of interest related to the death of a 9-year-old. Rick Montanez reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Mar. 10, 2019. (Published Monday, March 11, 2019)

The body of a young girl found in a duffel bag on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights, California, was identified as a 9-year-old girl Sunday, and two people have been detained as persons of interest in the case, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the body discovered inside a bag on a hiking trail earlier in the week was positively identified as 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones.

In addition, two people were detained as persons of interest in the case, LASD said in a statement.

Relatives of the girl gathered Sunday at the memorial site to remember the child. A man who identified himself as Antonio Jones, Trinity's father, said he heard the awful news earlier in the day. Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives believe the girl found on the trail is Trinity, relatives originally told NBC4 prior to confirmation from the LASD.

The death was ruled as a homicide, but the cause of death was being withheld, according to the LASD.

The memorial has been growing in recent days, with family members adding Trinity's picture to the abundance of flowers, balloons and candles on Sunday.