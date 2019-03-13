Facebook and Instagram Outage Leaves Users Frustrated, Apps Inaccessible - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Facebook and Instagram Outage Leaves Users Frustrated, Apps Inaccessible

#FacebookDown: Some social media users have taken to Twitter during the outage

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Alexander Koerner/Getty Images
    The Facebook logo is displayed at the 2018 CeBIT technology trade fair on June 12, 2018, in Hanover, Germany.

    Facebook and Instagram are down for some users on Wednesday. 

    "We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told NBC via email. 

    The Facebook down detector began spiking about 12 p.m. EDT with more than 11,000 outage reports at that time. 

    Facebook has not confirmed if the outages are worldwide or in the United States only. 

    As of 3 p.m. EDT, some users are still experiencing the outage. 

      

