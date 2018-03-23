Firefighter Dies as Blaze Erupts at NYC Ed Norton Film Shoot

A massive fire that sent flames leaping from a New York City apartment building where a star-studded movie was being shot has killed an FDNY firefighter, according to witnesses and officials.





Michael R. Davidson, 37, died from his injuries while battling the fire on St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem, the FDNY said at a press briefing around 3:30 Friday morning. Firefighter Davidson, a 15-year vet with the FDNY, is the 1,150 firefighter to die in the line of duty in FDNY history, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.

"This is an awful night," Eric Phillips, Mayor de Blasio's press secretary, tweeted. "We’ve lost an NYC firefighter."





Officials said two other firefighters suffered serious burns in the blaze that broke out Thursday in the basement of the building around 11 p.m., the FDNY said. Those injured firefighters are being treated at an area hospital's burn center. Three other civilians suffered minor injuries.

Firefighter Davidson was the nozzleman of the first engine 69, the first to arrive at the fiery scene.

They rushed to the basement, but the FDNY said once they got down there, the fire got worse, forcing them to retreat out of the building. Nigro said Davidson somehow got separated from his group and officials quickly began to search for him.

When firefighters found him, he was unconscious, the FDNY said at the press conference. Davidson was unable to be revived and died.

Davidson leaves behind his wife and four young children. He comes from a long line of firefighters. His father, Robert, who is now retired worked in the same firehouse as Davidson. His brother, Eric, works at Engine 88 in the Bronx, Nigro said.

The blaze broke out on the set of "Motherless Brooklyn," which, according to IMDB, is being directed by Ed Norton and stars Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Leslie Mann.

An NBC 4 New York photographer spoke to one of the actors, who said they had just finished filming for the day when they smelled smoke while they were breaking down.

The St. Nicholas Avenue building where the fire started is the old St. Nick’s Pub, according to a witness who lives nearby. The witness also tell News 4 New York that the movie shoot has been going on at the building for the past few weeks.

The crime and drama film, which is set to be released next year, is about a lonely detective afflicted with Tourette syndrome, working to solve the murder of his only friend, according to IMDB. The movie is set in 1950 and is based on a novel by Jonathan Lethem.

The FDNY tweeted the 5-alarm fire was under control around 2:30 a.m. Friday, more than three hours after it was reported. It’s not clear what may have sparked the blaze.

