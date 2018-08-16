Miami Supermarket Mogul, Wanted in Slaying of Wife's Lover, Is Nabbed in Spain

One of the former co-owners of Presidente Supermarkets who was wanted in the 2011 killing of his wife's lover in Miami-Dade has been taken into custody in Spain. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office confirmed supermarket mogul Manuel Marin was taken into custody Tuesday. The State Department has begun the process to extradite Marin to the U.S., officials said.

Marin is one of four suspects in the June 2011 murder of 43-year-old Camilo Salazar, the secret lover of Marin's wife Jenny Marin. Also accused in the plot are former mixed martial artists Alexis Vila Perdomo and Ariel Gandulla, and fight trainer and promoter Roberto Isaac.

Vila-Perdomo and Isaac remain in custody in Miami-Dade, but Gandulla is believed to have fled the country.

Alexis Vila-Perdomo and Roberto Isaac

Photo credit: Miami-Dade Corrections

Salazar's body was found on a dirt road in the Florida Everglades in northwest Miami-Dade. He was bound, beaten and tortured and his body was partially burned, according to a police report.

Authorities say Marin fled the country shortly after the killing. Presidente is one of the fastest-growing Hispanic grocery chains in the country.