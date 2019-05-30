12-Year-Old Boy Who Died Had Been Chained, Abused and Starved By His Circus Promoter Parents, Deputies Say - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Tornado Damage in Kaufman County
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

12-Year-Old Boy Who Died Had Been Chained, Abused and Starved By His Circus Promoter Parents, Deputies Say

"There's really no words for this type of abuse"

Published 59 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    12-Year-Old Boy Who Died Had Been Chained, Abused and Starved By His Circus Promoter Parents, Deputies Say
    Monroe County Sheriff's Office
    Eduardo Posso

    A 12-year-old boy was allegedly chained up, abused and starved by his parents, who are circus promoters, before he died last week in Indiana, NBC News reported.

    The parents, 33-year-old Luis Posso and 26-year-old Dayan Median Flores, were charged with felony neglect Friday, a day after the boy, Eduardo, died in a hospital in Bloomington, according to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

    Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said Eduardo likely suffered a slow and painful death: "There's really no words for this type of abuse."

    Eduardo was Posso's son and Flores' stepson — jail records show they are being held at Monroe County Jail. Three other children, all completely healthy, were taken from their care and placed with child protective services, deputies said.

    Top News Photos: Climbing Deaths Rise on Everest, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Climbing Deaths Rise on Everest, and More
    Nimsdai Project Possible via AP
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices