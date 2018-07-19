8 Dead as Sightseeing Boat Flips in Missouri

A sightseeing boat capsized Thursday on Table Rock Lake in Missouri, leaving eight people dead and prompting a massive rescue operation. (Published 2 hours ago)

Seven people were transported to local hospitals and others remained missing about two hours after the incident, officials said. Two people are in critical condition, Cox Health Medical Center said late Thursday. The ages of the patients vary from minors to adults. In a tweet, Cox Health said three of the patients being treated are under the age of 18.

The boat, an amphibious vehicle known as a duck boat, had 31 people on board, Sheriff Doug Rader told KY3.

Eric Nielsen, spokesman for the West Taney Co. fire department, called it a "mass casualty" event.

He said the boat was on the lake during a severe thunderstorm, and Rader later said he believed weather was a factor in the crash.