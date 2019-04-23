Drug Distribution Firm's Ex-CEO Is First to Face Charges in Opioid Crisis - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Drug Distribution Firm's Ex-CEO Is First to Face Charges in Opioid Crisis

Laurence Doud III is accused of distributing tens of millions of oxycodone, fentanyl, and other opioids that his company's own compliance department allegedly found had no legitimate need for them

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    A file image of oxycodone pain pills.

    The former CEO of a major drug distribution company is the first to face criminal charges related to America's opioid crisis, NBC News reported

    Laurence Doud III, the former CEO of Rochester Drug Co-Operative, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Manhattan on charges of narcotics conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the Drug Enforcement Administration. 

    He is accused of distributing tens of millions of oxycodone, fentanyl, and other opioids that Rochester's own compliance department allegedly found had no legitimate need for them.

