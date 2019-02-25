Drag Queens Protest at Border Wall for LGBTQ Asylum-Seekers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Drag Queens Protest at Border Wall for LGBTQ Asylum-Seekers

“We’ll try to bring joy, positivity, beauty, drag, culture to whatever this is,” Beatrix Lestrange said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Drag Queens Protest at Border Wall for LGBTQ Asylum-Seekers
    Reynaldo Leanos Jr.
    Drag queens from across the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas gathered in Brownsville, Texas, to perform and raise money for LGBTQ asylum-seekers.

    Drag queens from across the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas, which sits on the U.S.-Mexico border, gathered Saturday in front of an existing border structure in Brownsville to host a No Border Wall Drag Protest, NBC News reported. They said their goal was to show people there is no border crisis and voice opposition to more barrier construction in the region. All the money raised by the protest will go to LGBTQ asylum-seekers. 

    Beatrix Lestrange, wearing a multicolored dress, red wig, black pumps and a choker with studs, organized the protest performance and is a self proclaimed "dragtavist," a drag queen who uses her platform for social activism. 

    “The vision was to perform in front of this wall and project our beauty and our glamour and our empowerment against this symbol that stands for hate, racism and xenophobia,” Lestrange said. “All of these things that aren’t really happening in our community.” 

    Click here for the full story.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices